EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Pretty Woman The Musical is dancing its U.S. tour to the Wharton Center Dec. 13-18.

“This is everyone at the top of their game and they bring it every night,” said Jessie Davidson, who is playing Vivian Ward.

The musical is based on the iconic 1990 romantic film, where a prostitute falls in love with a businessman, forming an unusual pair who combine their worlds together.

Showtimes:

⦁ Tuesday–Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

⦁ Friday: 8 p.m.

⦁ Saturday: 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

⦁ Sunday: 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Location: Cobb Great Hall

The musical showcases Broadway star and Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis, and newbie Jessie Davidson as the outgoing Vivian Ward.

Pretty Woman The Musical features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book by the movie’s famous director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton.

The musical will also include Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired the movie.

“This show is a spectacle, that’s what I will tell you, we have incredible costumes, wigs, and all of our designers have come together in every area to really set the stage for this larger-than-life feel,” Jessie Davidson (Vivian Ward) said.

Tickets

Click here