LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A pride flag placed on a sign on East Michigan Avenue in Lansing was set aflame early Tuesday morning.

Viewer video sent to 6 News shows a man dousing the flag before lighting it on fire. Within seconds the flag was totally engulfed.

Lansing police provided photos to 6 News of the aftermath of the flag being burned.

The Lansing Fire Department responded to the incident around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The flag has been a point of contention for a couple of weeks now. There have been at least four different flags placed on the sign as they have been continuously removed.

“When the first one went missing, and I’m an optimist guy. I am always optimistic about everything and when I saw it went missing, I said heck, maybe someone needed one,” Ryan Kost told 6 News a few weeks ago.

Courtesy Lansing Police

Courtesy Lansing Police

Courtesy Lansing Police

Kost said the Eastside Neighborhood Organization Board originally put up the flag because they wanted to honor pride month and homeowners who are part of the LGBTQ community.

However, the latest incident escalated the situation in a dramatic fashion.

Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee said they will not accept behavior like this.

“The Lansing Police Department strives for every citizen to feel safe in the City of Lansing,” Sosebee said. “Our goal is to assure the City of Lansing is a safe place to live work and visit for everyone including the LGBTQ+ community. The Lansing Police Department will not tolerate any act of hate and intimidation and will seek the appropriate prosecution for any of these crimes.”