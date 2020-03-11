Primary 2020 Results

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WLNS) - The Mid-American Conference Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments will be played, but the general public will not be able to attend.

The event at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11th to Saturday, March 14th.

"The safety of all is our greatest concern," said Mid-American Conference Commissioner, Dr. Jon Steinbrecher in a written statement.

Only credentialed institutional personnel, student-athlete family members, media, television and radio crews as well as official team party members will be permitted to attend, according to an official statement.

The statement also says the decision was made after consulting with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine as well as governmental, public health, and medical officials.

All tickets will be refunded in the form of a credit towards next year's tournament or a full refund.

Fans can contact the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse box office beginning on Wednesday at (216) 420 - 2200.