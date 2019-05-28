Privatized prison food in Michigan "benefits were not outweighing the costs"
Corrections had to issue 412 stop orders, an average of 7.4 per month
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Food service has greatly improved since Michigan dropped private contractors and put state employees again in prison kitchens, the Corrections Department says.
Michigan privatized prison food service in 2013. It lasted until February 2018 when Gov. Rick Snyder said the benefits were not outweighing the costs.
In one incident, an Aramark worker was accused of trying to hire a prisoner to kill another inmate.
While the contracts saved money, they were not worth continuing due to “challenges with staffing vacancies, turnover, compliance with performance expectations,” Corrections Department Director Heidi Washington said last year.
The union representing kitchen workers said it’s not surprised that services have improved.
“This is pretty much what we expected to happen,” said Steve Rzeppa, spokesman at American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 25 in Lansing. “This was pretty much our argument all along for why it should stay in-house.”
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
