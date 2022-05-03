LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan and its supporters are gathering in front of the Michigan Capitol at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to protest the potential overturning of Roe V. Wade that was outlined in a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion.

The group said in a promotional message for the event that abortion is still legal in Michigan right now, but an old law from 1931 could go into effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

“The Supreme Court leak makes it clear that our deepest fears are coming true. We are at a crisis moment for abortion access,” Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan said.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel held a press conference Tuesday and talked in great-length about the effects of Roe v. Wade being overturned, specifically referencing the law from 1931.

The protest is scheduled to go from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

The protestors say their goal is to keep abortion safe and legal.

Earlier Tuesday, Right to Life of Michigan met with lawmakers in Lansing for a planned legislative day. One of the organizers said although the event was scheduled a long time ago, they were happy to be meeting in light of the good news for the group.