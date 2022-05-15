LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Hundreds of pro-choice supporters held signs high above their heads as chants echoed throughout the state’s Capitol lawn today.

“My body my choice, my body my choice,” chanted supporters.

Kathryn Watkins is from Hillsdale and is the leader of Pro-Choice with Heart.

She says hearing that the U.S. Supreme Court will likely overturn Roe v. Wade left her feeling irate.

“Rage. Absolute anger,” said Watkins.

If overturned, abortion would become illegal here in Michigan because of a 1931 law that is still on the books.

It’s a law Governor Gretchen Whitmer and others are working to fight, but Watkins says today she has a clear message she wants to be heard.

“That woman have just as much rights to their body as men do,” continued Watkins. “That our lives have value and that we are more than just a uterus, we are more than just a womb for a fetus. We are human beings and we have lives and we matter.”

Other attendees like Alexandria Glosch say she hopes this rally sparks change and sends a message to state leaders.

“I hope it opens up the eyes to everybody in the legislature that you know they are stomping on women’s rights and it’s not fair that the men are not held accountable,” said Glosch.

On the other side, Right to Life Leader in Jackson Kathy Potts says they will continue to work to protect the rights of the unborn.

“That little child has a separate DNA. It’s separate from the mother, it’s separate from the father, never to be repeated and as a human being, we feel that they need to be protected and welcomed into life,” said Potts.

Right to Life says they are ready to support pregnant moms.

“We’re just going to need to adapt to what the need is to help these women,” said Potts. “Whatever the need is, we’re going to figure out a way to do that. There are a lot of resources and a lot of women don’t even realize it.”

The Supreme Court is not expected to make an official decision on Roe v. Wade until June.