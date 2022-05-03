LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Right to Life Michigan met with legislators in Lansing Tuesday after a leaked Supreme Court document showed that Roe v. Wade may be overturned.

The meeting was scheduled before the leak, but nevertheless, the fallout could be felt.

Right to Life Michigan says their mission is to help pass legislation that fosters respect and protection for human life.

While major changes to the law could be coming, polls show that a majority of people in Michigan identify as pro-choice.

A January poll from Epic MRA shows 56% identify as pro-choice while 34% are pro-life. Meanwhile, 10% are undecided.

These polling numbers have been consistent for the last five years.

However, pro-life advocates are hopeful that Roe v. Wade will in fact be overturned. Michigan has a 1931 law that outlaws abortion that is currently unenforceable due to Roe.

If Roe is overturned, the law immediately takes effect.