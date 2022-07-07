DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – A probable case of monkeypox has been found in Detroit, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced on Thursday, alongside the Detroit Chief Public Health Officer.
It is the second likely case of monkeypox in Michigan.
The first case was identified on June 29 in Oakland County.
Infection may begin with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes that progresses to a rash on the face and body. Symptoms of MPV can include:
- Fever
- Headache
- Muscle aches and backache
- Swollen lymph nodes
- Chills
- Exhaustion
- A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.