DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – A probable case of monkeypox has been found in Detroit, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced on Thursday, alongside the Detroit Chief Public Health Officer.

The first probable #monkeypox case has been identified in Detroit according to MDHHS. This is the second confirmed case in MI. If you are a #Detroiter or medical provider and have questions, call our nurse hotline M-F 9AM– 5 PM: 313-876-4444 or email: dhdoutbreak@detroitmi.gov — Denise Fair Razo, MBA, MPH, FACHE (@MsDFair) July 7, 2022

It is the second likely case of monkeypox in Michigan.

The first case was identified on June 29 in Oakland County.

Infection may begin with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes that progresses to a rash on the face and body. Symptoms of MPV can include: