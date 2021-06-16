Progress Michigan, Oakland Forward speak out against recently passed Senate bills

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- Today, the Michigan Senate voted to pass Senate Bills 285, 303, and 304. much to the dismay of advocacy groups Progress Michigan and Oakland Forward.

Progress Michigan is an organization that advocates for voting rights, and Lonnie Scott, the executive director for progress Michigan stated her thoughts about the passing of bills regarding Voter ID requirements,

“Whatever disingenuous excuses Michigan Republicans have for passing these anti-voter bills, the people of Michigan know the truth: These restrictive laws only serve to place more barriers between eligible voters and the ballot box. In 2018, Michigan voters overwhelmingly voted to expand our voting rights by passing Proposal 3 and our elected officials should be working to build on that progress and ensure our elections are as accessible and efficient as possible. Instead, Republican senators are taking aim at the voting options Michiganders have successfully used for decades in an effort to suppress the voices of marginalized people. Their continued attacks on the freedom to vote are abhorrent and Michiganders must come together once again, across race, income level, and zip code, to stand up for our rights and oppose these anti-voter bills.”

Oakland Forward, a racial justice group, released the following statements regarding the three bills passed by state Senate,

“At Oakland Forward, we know racial justice and voting rights have always been closely linked. The bill moved by Senate Republicans in Lansing today is a direct jab at low-income voters, Black and brown voters and rural voters. It’s ugly and ironic that these lawmakers continue to trample on the rights of the people who elected them, moving in the opposite direction of the will of the voters and against massive turnout of the November 2020 election.