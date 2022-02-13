LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— It was a magical night of dancing, food, and fun at the annual North Pointe Ball. Northpointe Community Church in Dewitt Township and the group, ‘No More Sidelines of Central Michigan,’ teamed up to give those with special needs a night to remember.

Guests received the royal treatment as they hit the red carpet dressed in their best attire for a night to remember.

Alex Norman attended the ball and says he came for his church and he’s grateful.

“I wanted to say thank you to all the staff who helped us get us to where we needed to be,” Norman said.

The event was completely free and its goal was to put a smile on everyone’s face.

“We have been hosting a prom for about 4 years they come, and we do a red-carpet ceremony where they are crowned and get corsages,” Aimee Beltran, Director of Community Impact at Northpointe Community Church said.

Dan Goeckel brought his daughter tonight and says he loves to see everyone having a good time.

“Seeing the kids get excited about something getting to experience what all the other normal ed kids get to experience and having that night it feels you up inside,” Goeckel said.

Jenny Koenigsknechg is the Vice President of ‘No More Sidelines.’ Its mission is to give children with special needs opportunities to participate in community events.

“I am feeling just absolutely thrilled it makes my heart feel so warm to see so many families just like my own and know that these people have a place to belong and feel just comfortable, happy, and safe,” Koenigsknechg said.