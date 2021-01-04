Prominent Michigan GOP member will not run for Governor

LANSING, Mich, (WLNS) -- It's difficult to find a silver lining in the Covid pandemic in our state, but the Chief Justice of the Michigan Supreme Court Bridget McCormack has found one, and she shared it with Six News' capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

When it became clear that it was unsafe for judges to hold public proceedings, the state's highest court shut the courtrooms down. But, the high court did not shut down the pursuit of justice, and it turns out Michigan was ahead of the curve going into plan B ... Zoom courts.