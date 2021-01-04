Prominent Michigan GOP member will not run for Governor

Macomb, Mich. (WLNS) — Amid circulating social media reports that Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S. Miller may run for Governor in 2022, Ms. Miller disputed the claims Monday.
She wrote on Facebook: “There have been some recent media reports about me possibly being a candidate for governor in 2022. I will not be a candidate for governor in 2022.“I appreciate the support of the people of Macomb County in my recent re-election and I am committed to fulfilling my duties here. Improving water quality in our magnificent Great Lakes, upgrading and maintaining our infrastructure and being a positive component of economic prosperity for Macomb County – these remain my focus.”