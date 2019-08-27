Property taxes due in Mid-Michigan

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) - New parking measures were just issued for Okemos High School varsity football games.

The Meridian Township Chief of Police Ken Plaga ordered the temporary no parking traffic control order to prohibit parking at three streets near the school.

Parking will be prohibited in the following locations:The south side of Lupine Drive between Hulett Road and Hyacinth Street. The west side of Astilbe Drive from Lupine Drive to Coreopsis Court.The south side of Hyacinth Street from Astilbe Drive to Robins Way.

The temporary restrictions will be enforced during home football games between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

August 29th will be the only home game on a Thursday while the rest are on Fridays. In September the games are on the 6th, 13th and 20th while in October one game is scheduled for the 18th.