Proposed Jackson policy looks to protect justice impacted families

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—-For many people with a criminal background, it can be a real challenge to qualify for, and find affordable housing, but today in Jackson city leaders are trying to do something about that.

They’re calling it ‘Fair Chance Housing.’ The concept is pretty simple, give people with criminal records a second chance and an easier path to qualify for housing in the city.

“It basically states that landlords will allow returning citizens, those with prior convictions to everyone really to get through the entire process up to a conditional acceptance for a lease,” said Jackson Mayor, Derek Dobies.

Right now, landlords have the option to deny a person based on any previous crime committed.

“People just don’t see the bigger picture of how that can cascade into other problems for the community,” says Coordinator for Nation Outside, Tony Gant.

For Gant it’s a world he’s seen firsthand. He was once incarcerated for 20 years. Now he’s fighting for change. He believes this will not only help people like him find housing but also help make neighborhoods safer.

“They’re more likely to get a job, more likely to pursue higher education, and less likely, and this is the most important, less likely to engage in crime,” says Gant.

Research shows that more than 60% of men released from prison have to live in as many a 5 houses the first year after being released. The new policy would get rid of discrimination from things like an arrest that didn’t lead to a conviction, and misdemeanors more than 5 years old, but property owners would still be able to deny people with violent crimes, sex offenses, or drug convictions in the last 5 years.

A number of Michigan cities already have Fair Chance Housing ordinances. Detroit enacted one in 2018, followed by Kalamazoo and Ypsilanti last year. Around the nation, other cities with similar ordinances include Washington D.C., Seattle and Minneapolis. These policies are helping people with criminal records — who comprise about a third of the adult U.S. population — secure safe housing for themselves and their families.

Mayor Dobies says he wants a more inclusive community.

“It’s just another projection of our values of being a tolerant and inclusive community that views diversity as a strength and we are going to be an affirming community of those that have been traditionally marginalized,”

The City Council is expected to discuss the ordinance on February 23rd.