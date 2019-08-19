Prosecutor asks AG to investigate Muskegon inmate death

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - After gas prices in Michigan jumped last week by 12 cents to $2.75 per gallon, mitten state motorists are now paying an average of $2.70 per gallon for regular unleaded, according to AAA.

Michigan drivers are paying 17 cents less than this time last month and 20 cents less than this same time last year.

Drivers can expect to pay an average of $41 for a full 15-gallon tank which is a discount of $6 compared to when prices were their highest last May.

"If demand increases amid falling stock levels, motorists could see pump prices increase moderately ahead of Labor Day," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA - The Auto Club Group.

New data from the Energy Information Administration reveals demand for gasoline hit a new all-time high record at 9.93 million barrels per day for the week ending August 9. According to last week’s EIA report, demand hit the highest level recorded by EIA since it began recording the data in 1991.