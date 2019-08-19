Prosecutor asks AG to investigate Muskegon inmate death

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Muskegon County Prosecutor has asked Attorney General Dana Nessel to review the death of an inmate.
Prosecutor D.J. Hilson has asked for a review of the investigative reports of Muskegon County Jail inmate Paul Bulthouse.
Bulthouse died on April 4th in custody and after the initial investigation was closed by Sheriff Michael Poulin in May it was reopened less than three weeks later.
Hilson chose to disqualify himself and his office from the investigation because of the close working relationship between his office and Sheriff Poulin, who runs the jail.
“In this situation I appreciate an independent agency looking at the investigative reports to determine whether or not criminal charges should be filed,” said Hilson.
Attorney General Nessel has assigned the investigation to her criminal division.
“I look forward to a thorough and comprehensive review of the facts and evidence involved in this case,” said Nessel.
