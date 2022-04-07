GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The day after the Grand Rapids police chief said he hoped to soon make public video showing one of his officers shooting and killing a man, the Kent County prosecutor said he has asked police not to release any evidence in the case — including that video.

“To maintain the integrity of this investigation, I have requested that involved police agencies do not release any evidence until the investigation is complete,” Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker wrote in a Thursday morning release.

He went on to say he has a responsibility to protect the rights of everyone involved.

“While I am committed to the transparency of the process, I also must follow legal and ethical duties to ensure the integrity of the investigation by ensuring that information regarding the event that could compromise the investigation is not released,” Becker continued. “I am asking for the public’s patience and understanding so that the investigation can be completed and achieve its goal of a just result for all involved.”

An undated photo of Patrick Lyoya courtesy family.

The shooting happened Monday morning in the area of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE. Police say an officer performed a traffic stop on Patrick Lyoya, 26, and that Lyoya ran off. The officer soon caught up, there was a “lengthy fight,” the police chief said, and the officer shot and killed Lyoya.

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure any time an officer uses deadly force. The officer is off the job for now, also standard procedure.

Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom said the day of the shooting he hoped to release the video next week and he reiterated that stance in an interview with News 8 Wednesday. He said he wanted to show it to Lyoya’s father first.

“It’s important for the Grand Rapids Police Department to get this information, in the spirit of transparency, out as soon as possible,” Winstrom said. “However, even more important than that is making sure that (Lyoya’s father) sees the information first and he knows that he’s our No. 1 priority.”

Winstrom said that while he cannot say for sure at this point whether Lyoya was armed because his department is not handling the investigation, he said that in the video he watched, he did not see Lyoya holding a weapon.

Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack, who has been working with Lyoya’s family, said in a Facebook post Wednesday that police are lying in their description of the shooting.

“This was an execution,” Womack wrote. “The lie that Patrick died in direct combat, and was shot to stop him from fighting, is a lie.”

In his release Thursday, Prosecutor Becker said that his job is to find out the truth, and for that to happen, the investigation must be allowed to proceed unimpeded.

“It is essential in the pursuit of justice to allow the investigation to continue to completion before partial information, including video evidence, is released to the public,” Becker wrote. “There are still many questions which remain unanswered. As is our policy with any ongoing investigation, we do not release any material for public consumption.”

He noted that MSP still needs to interview a number of witnesses, evidence has not yet been analyzed and the autopsy report is still pending.

“The investigation is in its earliest stage,” Becker said.

The police chief told News 8 that MSP could take as long as two months to complete its investigation, but also that it could also be quicker.