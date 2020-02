SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) – A prosecutor says the fatal shooting of a Saginaw man who had stabbed a police dog in the head was a legitimate use of force.

Prosecutor John McColgan Jr. says Zane Blaisdell had a knife in his hand, and two Saginaw officers feared for their safety when they shot him on Feb. 9. Police went to Blaisdell’s home after being told that he was holding a man against his will. Officers got the man out of the house but failed to persuade Blaisdell to surrender.