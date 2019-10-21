Prosecutor: No charges after alleged MSU frat sexual assault







EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– There will be no charges filed in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a Michigan State University fraternity.

The initial claims of a sexual assault were reported September 28.

The report said that the assault took place at the Phi Gamma Delta house during homecoming weekend.

The investigation was turned over to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office and the decision was made today that the case would not move forward.

When the initial reports was filed 6 News reached out to the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity headquarters about the alleged assault. The executive director says the MSU chapter suspended the member allegedly involved, and the chapter will comply with campus and police investigations.





