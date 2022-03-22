GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County prosecutor has decided charges are not appropriate for a Lowell police officer who removed two opossums from the road last week.

On March 16, a man’s Facebook post accused an officer of kicking an opossum “10 feet from the middle of the road” when the officer responded to his stopped car in the road. His post also alleged that the officer swore at him multiple times.

The Facebook post prompted a firestorm on social media as well as a barrage of complaints to the Lowell police department and News 8. News 8 then requested the officer’s body camera video.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker investigated the case and ultimately found that no animal abuse had occurred. He acknowledged that the officer did use his foot to move one of the opossums but that it would be difficult to describe the action as a kick.

“He used the side of his foot, the video shows that his foot did not move back more than six inches, and it was not a hard strike where the possum flew in the air,” Becker wrote in a statement.

As for the other opossum, Becker wrote that the officer “did pick up the apparently dead possum by the tail and throw it off to the side of the road into the grass.”

The prosecutor said that under the law, none of the officer’s behavior could be classified as cruel.

“He clearly was trying to get a possum off the road, and he did use force to do so, but to argue that with these actions he was attempting to hurt or harm this animal simply is not supported by the evidence contained in the video footage,” Becker said in a statement.

In the original Facebook post, the man also alleged that the officer swore at him multiple times. However, the bodycam footage shows that no expletives were used as he said they were, Becker wrote in his statement.

The prosecutor also determined that there was no reason to charge the person who complained against the officer with filing a false report, saying none of his actions are provable as deliberate lies.

Becker told News 8 his office received multiple messages about the case. He said he released his decision to the public in light of the broad interest.