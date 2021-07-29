Prosecutors want to empty out Larry Nassar’s prison account

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – U.S. attorneys want the Federal Bureau of Prisons to turn over the money in the prison account of former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

The Bureau runs a banking service for its prisoners in the form of deposit accounts. Deposits into Nassar’s account have totaled more than $12,800, including $2,000 from two federal government stimulus checks.

Right now, there’s about $2,041 remaining in the account. According to the Washington Post, which first reported on the court filing by prosecutors, Nassar spent the rest of that money on commissary, email, and phone expenses while in prison.

However, despite owing more than $57,000 in restitution and a $5,000 special assessment, Nassar has only paid about $300 in fines.

Nassar was convicted of sexually assaulting hundreds of women and girls during his time as a doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. He is serving a 60-year federal prison sentence for child pornography before he can begin serving longer sentences handed down in Michigan courts.