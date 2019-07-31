LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Leftover medicines and personal care products can pose a threat to public health and the environment.
A 2017 study by Consumer Reports estimates that a third of Americans haven’t cleaned out their cabinet in a year and one in five Americans haven’t in three years or more.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has partnered with communities to develop a Michigan drug disposal map with more than 800 take back locations.
Medications and personal care products collected at these points are incinerated under specific conditions that destroy active drug components and keep them out of waterways.
Wastewater treatment plants and landfills are not equipped with technology to remove the chemicals in pharmaceuticals.
Since the 1970s, scientists in the United States and Europe have researched drugs in the environment.
While no known health effects for people have been detected, changes have been reported in creatures like fish, frogs, birds, and bacteria.
Protect the Great Lakes by managing your medicine cabinet
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Leftover medicines and personal care products can pose a threat to public health and the environment.