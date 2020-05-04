Protesters rally against COVID-19 in MI prisons

Lansing, MI (WLNS) – Dozens of people gathered in Lansing to protest the Michigan Department of Corrections and ask Governor Gretchen Whitmer to let thousands of inmates out of custody.

Over the last several weeks the number of COVID-19 cases has grown exponentially inside Michigan’s prisons.

At today’s protest they’re trying to ask the governor and MDOC to have as many of those inmates released as possible to avoid spreading the virus even further.

The protest was organized by the group Michigan Liberation.

They had several cars driving past the MDOC headquarters and passed the Capitol, honking and waving signs in support of the inmates who are in the prisons right now and who they say are unable to socially distance and protect themselves as much as possible from COVID-19.

Right now there are thousands of cases of COVID-19 in Michigan prisons. more than 40 inmates have died as a result of the virus.

6 News spoke with one of the organizers this morning to talk about what is most important for people at home to understand even if they’re not connected to an inmate personally.

“These are people. They’re not sentenced to die,” said protester Nicholas Buckingham. “They’re not sentenced to die in MDOC.”

This morning 6 News received a statement from an MDOC spokesperson who says, last month, they were able to parole more than 800 inmates to get them out of the system as fast as possible.

People at the protest say that work has to continue.