James Craig officially announces run for governor amidst wall of protestors

WARNING: The video above contains vulgar language.

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — A number of protestors have showed up to former Detroit Police Chief James Craig’s planned announcement for his run for governor.

Amidst the protestors, Craig walked onto the stage and officially announced his campaign.

Craig has been in talks for months about running on the Republican side against current Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

He was planning on officially announcing his campaign today. Craig has been flirting with a run for governor for months now after retiring from the police force on June 1.

During an appearance on Fox News in June, Craig said “We are going to take the state back,” but had not officially announced his campaign.

Craig is one of a number of candidates who is running or planning on running on the Republican side.

The event in Detroit was the first of three that were planned today.

Watch the protest in the video above.