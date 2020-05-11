Protests continue outside Owosso barbershop

Shiawassee County has been at the forefront of COVID-19 news in Michigan lately..

It’s home to a barbershop in Owosso whose owner refuses to close despite the governor’s order.

His support continues over the weekend, even after he was served with multiple citations from Michigan State Police for violating the governor’s executive order.

This morning 6 News spoke with one man who heard about the barbershop over the weekend.

He calls Manke the Barber of civil disobedience and applauded him for staying open.

“It feels great. It feels like everybody in this country is afraid to stand up for themselves,” Tim Moore, a protester. “And it’s excellent to see someone who is willing to do that. And I don’t think he’s just standing up for himself. I think he’s standing up for all of us.”

Manke’s lawyer says there will be a press conference this afternoon to give an update on the shop’s fight against the governor’s stay home order.

This comes after a statement from the Shiawassee County sheriff’s office.

They explained that they will respond to any calls people make but they will not divert primary resources or manpower to enforce the governor’s stay home order.