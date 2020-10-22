Public comment period is over for the proposed Line 5 tunnel

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The public comment period is over for the proposed Line 5 pipeline tunnel below the Straits of Mackinac.

That proposed tunnel would go through the bedrock below the Straits and house the twin pipelines, which currently sit in open water.

Supporters of the proposal say the tunnel will reduce the chances of a catastrophic oil spill on the Great Lakes to nearly zero. Opponents challenge that claim.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has hired McMillen Jacobs Associates to perform an independent technical review of the proposal and evaluate concerns brought up by the public. The firm has experience in complex underwater tunnels, and was the lead consultant on the five-mile-long tunnel below San Francisco Bay.

Separately, the company will also review potential cultural sites near the proposed tunnel for the State Historic Preservation Office.