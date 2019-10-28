Public health groups sign amicus brief supporting ban on flavored e-cigarettes

FILE – In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. On Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they are investigating more cases of a breathing illness associated with vaping. The root cause remains unclear, but officials said Friday that many reports involve marijuana vaping. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

LANSING (WLNS) — Nearly two dozen public health groups have filed an amicus brief in support of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ban on the sale of all flavored e-cigarettes in Michigan.

The flavored e-cigarette ban took effect Oct. 2 this year, but a Court of Claims judge temporarily stopped the ban on Oct. 15.

As of Oct. 8, the CDC has reported 1,299 vaping-related lung injuries in 49 states, D.C. and one territory. The report includes 26 deaths in 21 states as well as findings that suggest THC played a role in the outbreak. Eighty percent of the 26 individuals who were interviewed reported vaping with THC-containing products.

The first death due to a vaping-related lung injury in Michigan was confirmed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Oct. 4.

The following groups signed the amicus brief:

American Heart Association

American Indian Veterans of Michigan

American Lung Association

American Thoracic Society

Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

Genesee County Prevention Coalition

Genesee Health Plan

Hurley Medical Center

Karmanos Cancer Center

Mercy Health & St. Joseph Mercy Health System

Michigan Association for Local Public Health

Michigan Chapter – American Academy of Pediatrics

Michigan Chapter – March of Dimes

Michigan Council for Maternal & Child Health

Michigan Health & Hospital Association

Michigan League for Public Policy

Michigan Osteopathic Association

Michigan Society of Hematology & Oncology

Michigan Society for Respiratory Care

Michigan State Medical Society

Michigan Thoracic Society

South Eastern Michigan Indians Inc.

Truth Initiative