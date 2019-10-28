Public health groups sign amicus brief supporting ban on flavored e-cigarettes

LANSING (WLNS) — Nearly two dozen public health groups have filed an amicus brief in support of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ban on the sale of all flavored e-cigarettes in Michigan.
The flavored e-cigarette ban took effect Oct. 2 this year, but a Court of Claims judge temporarily stopped the ban on Oct. 15.
As of Oct. 8, the CDC has reported 1,299 vaping-related lung injuries in 49 states, D.C. and one territory. The report includes 26 deaths in 21 states as well as findings that suggest THC played a role in the outbreak. Eighty percent of the 26 individuals who were interviewed reported vaping with THC-containing products.
The first death due to a vaping-related lung injury in Michigan was confirmed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Oct. 4.
The following groups signed the amicus brief:
American Heart Association
American Indian Veterans of Michigan
American Lung Association
American Thoracic Society
Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids
Genesee County Prevention Coalition
Genesee Health Plan
Hurley Medical Center
Karmanos Cancer Center
Mercy Health & St. Joseph Mercy Health System
Michigan Association for Local Public Health
Michigan Chapter – American Academy of Pediatrics
Michigan Chapter – March of Dimes
Michigan Council for Maternal & Child Health
Michigan Health & Hospital Association
Michigan League for Public Policy
Michigan Osteopathic Association
Michigan Society of Hematology & Oncology
Michigan Society for Respiratory Care
Michigan State Medical Society
Michigan Thoracic Society
South Eastern Michigan Indians Inc.
Truth Initiative