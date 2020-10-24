Public Service Commission to consider Line 5 tunnel, with limitations

FILE – This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. Officials tell The Associated Press that Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration and Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge have reached a deal on replacing 65-year-old twin pipelines in a channel linking two of the Great […]

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A state judge says the Michigan Public Service Commission has some authority over the proposed Line 5 tunnel below the Straits of Mackinac.

However, that authority comes with limitations.

Enbridge wants to build the tunnel to house the controversial Line 5 twin oil pipelines. Those pipelines currently sit in open water and have been damaged by anchors from passing ships.

Today, administrative law judge Dennis Mack ruled that the Public Service Commission can consider whether relocating those pipelines to the proposed tunnel would be in the public interest.

However, he adds that the commission should not factor in broader topics, like climate change.

Enbridge says the pipelines have operated safely for 60 years, and moving them to the tunnel would make them even safer. Opponents to the tunnel are worried about a catastrophic oil spill on the Great Lakes, and dispute claims about the safety of the proposed tunnel.