Puerto Rico earthquake aftermath deepens as govt seeks help

by: Dánica Coto,

SAN JUAN (AP) – More than 2,000 people in shelters. Nearly one million without power. Hundreds of thousands without water.

The aftermath of a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that killed one person, injured nine others and severely damaged infrastructure in Puerto Rico’s southwest coast is deepening as the island’s government says it is overwhelmed.

Many in the affected area are comparing the situation to Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm that hit in September 2017, as hundreds of families who are unable to return to their damaged homes wonder where they’ll stay in upcoming weeks and months as hope fades of electricity being restored soon.

