LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Do you recognize this little guy?

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter (ICACS) discovered this pup in a trash can near Barnes Ave. in Lansing on Wednesday.

Though the exact park he was found in is unknown, ICACS believes it was in Quentin Park, Riverside Park or Moores Park.

If you have any information regarding this puppy, please contact Sergeant Hanney at khanney@ingham.org.

Ingham Animal Control also asked residents to donate to their animal cruelty fund to help save animals from cruelty.