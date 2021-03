LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – $10 million in grant money is now being shared statewide and is expected to help keep roughly 700 small businesses debt-free during this ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The help is through the Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative. Struggling businesses received up to $15,000, which includes 41 businesses in Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton counties known as Region 7 sharing $600,000.

Jackson, Hillsdale, and Livingston counties make up Region 9 and will share $190,000.