Push underway to increase indoor dining capacity to 50% and end 10 P.M. curfew

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials with the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association are now asking for a few changes by the end of this week involving indoor dining.

Justin Winslow, the MRLA president says, he wants the indoor capacity to increase to 50% and the elimination of the 10 P.M. curfew. Winslow says, his organization is in talks with the state health department and both are working together.

Right now, Michigan is restricting indoor dining capacity to 25%, along with the 10 P.M. curfew remains in effect until March 29.

