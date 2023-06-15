LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — From Magic Johnson to Madonna, Michigan is the home of many a celebrity.

But who is raking in the dough?

The answer may not be a surprise for Michiganders, but Quicken Loans founder and chairman Dan Gilbert is, according to a list from Forbes, the wealthiest in the state.

He has an estimated net worth of $19.5 billion.

The list reported that Gilbert lives in Franklin, a village about 30 minutes away from Detroit.

