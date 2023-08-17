LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A rabid bat has been detected in Livingston County, officials announced Thursday.

The bat was collected from a home in Howell and is the first reported case of rabies in an animal in Livingston County this year, officials with the county health department said Thursday.

Bats are more active this time of year, which leads to an increased possibility of exposure to rabies, according to the Livingston County Health Department.

Rabies is deadly, but preventable. It can spread to people and pets through an infected animal’s bites or scratches — bats are the most common animal to transmit rabies in Michigan and the United States as a whole.

Anybody in contact with a bat, or any other animal, suspected to have rabies should contact their local health department.

You can read the full release from Livingston County here.