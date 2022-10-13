Dana Nessel and Matthew DePerno are looking pretty close for this November’s election.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new poll from EPIC-MRA is showing that the race for Attorney General in the Great Lakes State is looking fairly close.

Michigan’s current Attorney General Dana Nessel has a four-point lead over her main opponent Matthew DePerno, compared to September’s lead of nine points.

In EPIC-MRA’s polling of 600 voters, 43% of participants said they would vote for Nessel, while 39% of voters said they would vote DePerno.

Libertarian candidate Joseph McHugh had 3% of the vote, and U.S. Taxpayers candidate Gerald Van Sickle had only 1%.

The 14% left over are either undecided or refused to say who their vote is going towards on Nov. 8.

In terms of favorability factors, Nessel is considered more favorable than DePerno, having a favorability factor of 27% compared to DePerno’s 5%.

But the poll notes that 44% of people surveyed do not know who Nessel is, and 76% of those surveyed do not know who DePerno is.

EPIC-MRA’s poll took place between Oct. 6 and Oct. 12, having a margin of error of +/-4%.