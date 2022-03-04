LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The state’s COVID and racial disparities Task Force released its final report on how inequalities in healthcare added to a disproportional number of deaths in communities of color during the first wave.

That report also included recommendations the task force said will save lives and drive down disparities

Data collected showed the first wave was the most devastating to black Michiganders who got COVID.

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist said that data sparked the state to take action through a task force with policies he and his team hope to continue.



“Not having access to health care, no primary care physician, no routine doctor’s appointments, no medical screenings…Was and continue to be a problem looking for a solution,” said Maureen Taylor of the task force.

Taylor was one of the speakers who shared the team’s recommendations, many stemmed from initiatives carried out earlier in the pandemic. Along with continued funding for neighborhood testing and vaccine clinics, expanding broadband access became a concern after experts found that telehealth appointments increased between 50 to 200 percent.

“Too many in our community don’t have access to broadband, they don’t have access to the proper devices and in many cases, even if you had access how, who here knew we’d be living in something called Zoom, Ring Central, Microsoft Teams,” said task force member Jametta Lilly.

The Lt. Governor said implementation would take state and community partnership, and funding would come from both state and federal resources.



“You see some of these recommendations reflected for example in the budget we proposed as a practical example of that, we’ll talk about the high-speed internet office, reflected in our budget proposal and in the supplemental proposal going forward,” said Gilchrist.

At the county level, health officers like Linda Vail with the Ingham County Health Department said disparities are a common thread in public health. Along with improving health care accessibility, she said improving health information systems was a must, especially if the state wanted to improve the collection of racial and ethnic data.

“It needs to be robust enough to handle the load and the kind of pressure we had on it, as well as be robust enough to collect all the data and information,” said Vail.

The task force also called for decreasing the number of under and uninsured Michiganders along with funding mobile health units for neighborhoods with limited access to health care.

