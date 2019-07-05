Rain delay at Adado Riverfront Park

People came hours early to get a good spot at Adado Riverfront Park in Lansing to watch fireworks and hear music from the Lansing Concert Band.

Before the events kicked off at 8 o’clock, rain, lightening and heavy winds hit the city, causing the park to empty out.

Multiple people took cover at Lansing Community College and at a nearby parking garage.

Director for Parks and Recreation for the city of Lansing, Brett Kaschinske, says they were prepared for the heavy rainfall and had coordinated where people could take cover.

The Lansing Concert Band took stage just 15 minutes after their original scheduled set time and fireworks kicked off at 10:10 p.m.