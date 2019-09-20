Rally at State Capitol puts climate in spotlight

Millions of protestors in over 150 countries are rallying for the “Youth Global Climate Action Strike”.

That also includes a group of young people right here in Michigan.

Dozens of people have gathered at the State Capitol to encourage U.S. Senator Gary Peters to support the green new deal.

This is part of the worldwide climate strike.

Students around the world walked out of class today to show support in their local cities.

Here in lansing we have several high school students..some with their parents who checked them out of school so they could participate.

There was even a group of preschoolers at the event with their teachers to speak out about climate change.

But its not just young people driving this.

People of every age are out here at the Capitol to make a statement.

>>>This story is continuing to develop and will be updated