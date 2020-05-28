Rally held for racial justice at the state capital

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Dozens of people at the state capitol building spoke against racial violent on Thursday after the national spotlight has been on multiple cases of minorities getting killed in recent weeks.

Frustration and outrage grew as clipscirculated of black and brown people getting killed, including Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Protesters at the rally say they were moved by those cases along with many others in recent years.

“If you’re not willing to speak out against the racial stuff that’s going on,” says firearms instructor Tanisha Moner, “all of these injustices that are happening, you are in essence empowering racism. And that’s what we’re here to stop, or at least to take a stand against.”

Many are also proud supporters of the second amendment and encourage people of color to consider getting licensed to carry firearms and protect themselves.

Most of the people at the rally today identify as black or brown, but they’re calling on everyone—no matter their race—to speak up and act when they see racism in action.