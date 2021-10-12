Trump endorsed rally at the state Capitol today demanding ‘Forensic Audit’ for 2020 Presidential election

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– Protesters are expected at the Michigan State Capitol on Tuesday at noon to rally for a “Forensic Audit” of the 2020 Presidential election.

While there is currently no proof of election fraud across the country and the Michigan Bureau of Elections has performed 250 post-election audits confirming the results, some are still questioning it.

On Friday, October 8, former President Donald Trump endorsed the rally in the following statement:

“Big Michigan Rally coming up on Oct. 12th, on the Capitol steps in Lansing, where Patriots will demand a Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam. The Voter Fraud is beyond what anyone can believe. Anyone who cares about our Great Country should attend, because unless we look to the past and fix what happened, we won’t have a future or a Country. Matt DePerno, Rep. Steve Carra, and Kristina Karamo, who I have endorsed, will be there. Let’s Go, Michigan, don’t let us down!”

This is rally was registered by a group called “Election Integrity Fund and Force” and is set to begin at noon and last until 3 p.m.

6 News will have a team on the scene and continue updating this story as it develops.





