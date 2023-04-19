LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Wednesday morning rally at the state Capitol featured advocates urging lawmakers to pass legislative reforms reducing “extreme” sentencing practices.

The sentencing practices include “second look” reforms, which would allow courts to re-evaluate sentencing after an inmate has spent a certain amount of time in prison.

“ It’s rallies such as this or information that’s being dispersed. They give people a better understanding of what’s going on in their society,” said Reynaldo Flores, who attended the rally.

Flores’ brother is currently incarcerated,

“These men and women that are behind bars still in prison because of statutes or laws that were established many years,” he continued.

Michigan has the fifth highest population of people sentenced to life in prison, with more than 5,000 people serving life sentences.