LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Following a slew of mass shootings in the nation, more than a hundred faces could be seen today on the Michigan Capitol lawn, rallying for stricter gun laws.

“It’s not just one voice, it’s not just two voices, it’s all of us, we want change,” said Neelu Jaberi, the Co-Captain of March for Our Lives Michigan.

Jaberi is a junior at Okemos High School, and she says that tests aren’t the only thing that she is having to prepare for.

“In school, I have a plan for every single one of my hours on what to do if a school shooter came in,” continued Jaberi.

Jaberi isn’t alone.

Peter Wood has granddaughters who are in school, and he attended Saturday’s rally for them.

“I can’t wish that on my granddaughters,” said Wood. “I can’t wish a life of fear on them.”

Many are now turning to their politicians to demand change.

“I need the Legislature to get a bill to my desk,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Doing nothing is not an option.”

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill introduced by Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin called the Safe Guns, Safe Kids Act.

The bill would require gun owners to store or lock away guns if a child could have access to it.

If passed by the Senate and signed into law by President Biden, gun owners could face up to five years in prison if they don’t lock away their firearms.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says that any action is helpful, but he’s unsure of how far the Safe Guns, Safe Kids Act will go.

“Is it going to get taken up into the Senate, probably not,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “Our youth are standing up and saying enough is enough.”

There were no counter-protestors at today’s rally, and while there are a variety of perspectives weighing in on how to decrease instances of gun violence, Jaberi says the best way to make an impact is to vote.

“I’m 17 and I am not able to, so I want everyone who can to go vote for political leaders who will actually do something,” said Jaberi.