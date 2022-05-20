LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the Mayors’ Ramadan Unity Dinner returns for its 14th year in Lansing.

It’s a dinner that celebrates the importance of diversity and giving back.

“This is a really important event because it allows us to raise the plight of the poor and the hungry in our community,” Master of Ceremonies Farhan Bhatti said.

Tonight’s hosts were Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon.

The two cities come together each year around this time to celebrate different cultural backgrounds and to build hope and inspire positive change.

“The support for the Greater Lansing Food Bank and just awareness around hunger is a very necessary right now,” Mayor Bacon said.

All proceeds from the dinner went to the Greater Lansing Food Bank, a nonprofit organization that provides emergency food to individuals and families in need throughout the area.

Tamilikia Foster says the food bank was there for her in a time of need.

“I myself was homeless in the past before I became a nurse so I know what it’s like to struggle just to put that next meal on the table. If I wasn’t eating at the food bank me and my children didn’t eat,” Foster said.

This dinner also celebrated members of the Muslim community who fast during the Ramadan holiday.

Ramadan is a month of fasting and prayer.



Talgat Bainaszarov attended the dinner and says coming together is what’s important.

“We as humanity… we share much more common things than divisions,” Bainaszarov said.