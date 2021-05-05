Rashi Al-Ref Tahini tests positive for Salmonella

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A sample of Rashi Al-Ref tahini collected at the Dijla Al-Furat store in Sterling Heights tested positive for salmonella, said the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. (MDARD)

The MDARD said to not eat Rashi Al-Ref tahini sold at the 33190 Ryan Rd location. The advisory is for tahini purchased from the deli counter between Jan 13 and May 4, 2021 in 16-ounce and 32-ounce clear plastic containers.

The containers have white labels printed with black lettering placed on the package at the time of purchase. The labels include the date of purchase but no expiration date.

The MDARD said if you or a family member have become ill from consuming any of these products, seek immediate medical attention. To date, no illnesses tied to this product have reported.