Raw Video: Gov. Whitmer preps for State of the Union response tonight

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who last week delivered her second State of the State address to the Michigan Legislature, is preparing today to step onto the national political stage.

Whitmer has been picked to deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech tonight.

That speech can been seen on WLNS-TV 6 and streaming online at wlns.com beginning at 9:00 p.m.

Whitmer’s response will immediately follow the speech and is expected to be about 11 minutes long.

She will be speaking from the cafeteria of East Lansing High School.

In the video above, Whitmer gives a preview of her planned response during rehearsals that are scheduled through the day.