RAW VIDEO: Owosso barber, supporters call for businesses to re-open

OWOSSO, MI (WLNS) – Karl Manke, the Owosso barber who is making national headlines by defying Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home – Stay Safe” restrictions, held an impromptu rally today at his barbershop.

Shelley Luther, recently arrested for opening up her Dallas hair salon, traveled to Owosso

to support the 77-year-old Manke.

“Karl, like many of the barbers and hairdressers in Dallas, is a fixture of the community,

and has cut hair for generations of Michigan families,” said Luther. “Governor Whitmer

has denied him the right and ability to support his family and meet his financial obligations.

Along with Texas, Michigan needs to open for business safely and it needs to happen

now.”

Earlier this month Manke defied the state order that all barbershops and salons were to be closed in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.