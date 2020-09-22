Razor blades found in Eaton Rapids park

EATON RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS) – The search is on for suspects in connection with razor blades that were found in two Eaton Rapids parks.

According to a social media post from the Eaton Rapids Police, officers were called to Howe Field at 4:40 p.m. yesterday.

People at the park said they had found about 40 razor blades before police arrived.

Two more blades were found by officers and city staff.

The blades had been placed on park equipment in an apparent effort to hurt someone.

Police say they are looking for two men and two women, approximately 17 to 18 years old.

They say one female had blonde hair and one male had brown hair and were last seen walking north from the playground.

A search of other parks in Eaton Rapids uncovered more razor blades on GAR Memorial Island.

Those blades were exposed on the grass.

All Eaton Rapids parks are closed until further notice.