Reactions pour in after State of the State address

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lobbyists and Special Interest Groups have released reactions to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s third State of the State address.

Below is a list of excerpts and quotes from some of the press releases.

“The Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association applauds Governor Whitmer for

prioritizing infrastructure investments and looks forward to working with her and our partners

in the Legislature in the coming year. Poll after poll continues to show that Michigan’s roads

continue to be a top priority for residents – second only to ending the pandemic” – Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association.

“The Governor’s continued focus on vaccinating Michigan residents against COVID-19 is

critically important. Vaccinating as many people as possible, as quickly as possible, is

not only vital to the public’s overall health and well-being, it is also necessary in

returning our economy and education system back to where they need it to be. – Bobby Mukkamala, MD, president of the Michigan State Medical Society

“Launch Michigan and its members are fully united behind approaches that offer our state’s students a fairer state funding formula,” said Launch Michigan president Adam Zemke. “We support the Governor’s plans to incorporate weighted funding into our state’s School Aid budget this year, so students that need higher levels of learning intervention aren’t left behind. This is an incredible innovation and one that is long overdue. – Launch Michigan, a statewide K–12 partnership consisting of education, business, parent, philanthropic and civic leaders.

“Governor Whitmer’s vision for the state is clear: put our families and their future first. Pandemic relief and clean water investments are exactly what’s needed to help Michiganders build a better future. The Governor has made an important first step by earmarking existing water funding to ensure equal access to clean, safe and affordable water for all. Water is essential to life and there should be no resident in our state struggling to access water. – Cyndi Roper, Michigan Senior Policy Advocate at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council).

“Governor Whitmer just delivered an historic bold action plan that will help end the COVID-19 pandemic, grow our economy, and get families and businesses back on their feet. Because of her leadership, countless Michigan lives have been saved over the past 10 months, and now she has a plan to get immediate relief to our families, fix our roads, and properly fund education. She has offered a common sense, bipartisan approach to moving Michigan forward efficiently and effectively. It is time for the MIGOP to set aside their love of petty political games and commit to working with Governor Whitmer to deliver on every priority she outlined tonight.” – The Michigan Democratic Party on behalf of Chair Lavora Barnes.

“Moms and dads tuned in tonight hoping and praying they’d finally see leadership from the

governor and a plan to stem the education crisis sweeping away our state’s future one lost education at a time. “Parents certainly weren’t surprised, though, that the Governor again ignored so many of their kids, or that her Department of Education has filed waiver requests to hide the crisis and critical school data from families.” – Great Lakes Education Project Executive Director Beth DeShone

“The past year has been a rough one, with a litany of challenges facing educators, students and the public school community. Fortunately, thanks to Gov. Whitmer’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan is in a better position than many other states during this difficult time. We are confident her vision and leadership will help Michigan’s public schools, colleges and universities weather the storm and build a stronger future for students and educators.” – David Hecker, president of AFT Michigan

“It’s not hard to see why a majority of Michiganians approve of Gov. Whitmer’s leadership. While the Michigan GOP focuses on political games and partisan power grabs, Gov. Whitmer is doing everything she can to support working families and guide our state through this pandemic.” – Lonnie Scott, Executive Director of Progress Michigan

“Almost 359,000 Michiganians who want to work can’t find a job. 64,000 workers lost their jobs last month alone. Roughly 20,000 more people file for unemployment every week. The unemployment rate is double what it was in January of last year. It’s higher than the rate in Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota – and Michigan’s COVID-19 death rate is higher, too.” – Michigan Freedom Fund Executive Director Tony Daun

We appreciate Gov. Whitmer’s call to improve our local roads and infrastructure. While this is not a new topic at the State Capitol, or at the local diner, it is a critical one, and MAC supports making it a priority,” – Stephan Currie, executive director of the Michigan Association of Counties (MAC).

