EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley announced his resignation from the school late in the morning Thursday.

While the announcement was sudden, the saga has been ongoing for roughly a month.

Some members of the MSU Board of Trustees were reportedly upset with Stanley and the universities handling of the departure of Business School Dean Sanjay Gupta.

In a recorded video message, Stanley said that he has received an outpouring of support but could no longer serve the Board in good conscience.

6 News has now received a copy of Stanley’s letter to the Board, which gave a 90 day notice until his resignation.

You can view a copy of the letter below.