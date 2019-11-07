“Reading Paws” program lets children read to shelter pets

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is running a popular reading program called “Reading Paws,” in which children 6 through 16 years old can read books to shelter pets.

The shelter staff report that due to an overwhelming interest in the program, it is currently in the process of announcing future reading session dates soon.

The shelter environment can be overwhelming for the animals, and the staff has found that reading to the pets reduces their anxiety and calms them down.

To sign up to read to a pet, call 517-676-8311.

Participants are welcome to bring their own book, or choose a book from our collection. A parent/guardian must be present during the reading session.