Real-life sized Monopoly game comes to Detroit

DETROIT —

Monopoly players will have a chance to play a real-life sized version of the game this weekend in Detroit.

Detroit will host a Monopoly-themed scavenger hunt beginning Saturday, Oct. 19.

Participants will take photos of the monopoly spaces through an online portal and Mr. Monopoly will instruct players on their next move. The game ends October 28.

Detroit is one of six cities across the U.S. being turned into a giant monopoly game.

There will be 1,500 prizes handed out daily, including cash prizes.

