KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WLNS) — As the weather cools down, the Michigan Department of Transportation will be reopening lanes, bridges and ramps of I-69.
The project is a three-year-long $210 million effort that extends from Marshall to Charlotte.
The third year of roadwork is expected to start in March 2023, with a projected completion time in November 2023.
MDOT and its contractors have done the following in the past two years:
- Rebuilt northbound I-69 from I-94 in Marshall to Island Highway in Charlotte
- Rebuilt northbound and southbound I-69 from Ainger Road to Island Highway
- Rebuilt the 15 Mile Road bridge over I-94
- Rebuilt four ramps at the I-69/I-94 interchange
- Rebuilt ramps at the I-69 interchanges at M-50 and Cochran Road
- Completed repairs and upgrades on several bridges in the project corridor
According to MDOT, the following will be done in 2023:
- Rebuild southbound I-69 from I-94 to the north of Ainger Road
- Rebuild interchange ramps within the project limits
- Rebuild the remaining portion of the I-94/I-69 interchange
- Preventive maintenance on 26 bridges along the I-69 corridor will take place over all three phases of the project