KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WLNS) — As the weather cools down, the Michigan Department of Transportation will be reopening lanes, bridges and ramps of I-69.

The project is a three-year-long $210 million effort that extends from Marshall to Charlotte.

The third year of roadwork is expected to start in March 2023, with a projected completion time in November 2023.

MDOT and its contractors have done the following in the past two years:

Rebuilt northbound I-69 from I-94 in Marshall to Island Highway in Charlotte

Rebuilt northbound and southbound I-69 from Ainger Road to Island Highway

Rebuilt the 15 Mile Road bridge over I-94

Rebuilt four ramps at the I-69/I-94 interchange

Rebuilt ramps at the I-69 interchanges at M-50 and Cochran Road

Completed repairs and upgrades on several bridges in the project corridor

According to MDOT, the following will be done in 2023: